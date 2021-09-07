The following people were arrested on felony charges related to sexual offense violations and booked into the Highlands County Jail from Aug. 23 through Sept. 2. Non-arrest sexual offender registrants are also listed for the same time frame.
Jessica Renee Ballard, 34, of 4707 7th Street in Sebring, was arrested on Aug. 26 for failure to report name or residence change as required by sex offender registration law and for probation violation. According to the FDLE Sexual Offender and Predator website, Ballard was originally adjudicated guilty in 2012 in Kentucky for second degree rape. She was also convicted in 2019 in Highlands County for failure to comply with sex offender registration law.
Jonathan Marshall Gause, 36, 3054 W. Scoralick Road, Avon Park, was arrested on Aug. 30 for failure to comply with sex offender registration law and failure to register changes to employer. According to the FDLE Sexual Offender and Predator website, Gause was originally adjudicated guilty in 2017 in Highlands County for lewd or lascivious battery with a victim 12-15 years of age.
Michael Jerome Pough, 50, of 1162 Anoka Lane, Avon Park, arrested and charged with sexual predator violation and violation of probation. He was on probation for sexual battery /solicitation of a child and willful child abuse with a court date scheduled for Sept. 28, 2021.
Erric Leroy Pressley, 54, of 610 Harris Street, Sebring, arrested and charged with sexual predator violation — failure to provide location information.