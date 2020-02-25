The following people were arrested on felony charges related to sexual offense violations and booked into the Highlands County Jail from Feb. 16 through Feb. 23. Non-arrest sexual offender registrants are also listed for the same time frame.
Manuel Udell Cox, 72, of 3104 Highlander Road in Sebring, registered as a sex offender on Feb. 17, with Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. This was a registration only, not an arrest. The jail media report shows Cox was originally arrested in Texas on four counts of “sexual abuse 1st degree.”
Gerald Tyrone Hampton, 54, of 320 E. Green St. in Avon Park, was sentenced to six months in jail on Feb. 17 for sex offender failure to comply with registration law and sex offender failure to comply with registration law. According to the FDLE Sexual Offender and Predator website, Hampton was originally found guilty in Highlands County in 2007 for “commits sexual battery; victim 12 or older and in process uses physical force not likely to cause serious personal injury.”
Andrew Joseph Iglesias, 43, of 800 Golfside Lane in Sebring, registered as a sex offender on Feb. 19, with Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. This was a registration only, not an arrest. The FDLE Sexual Offender and Predator website shows Iglesias was originally arrested in 2001 for “lewd or lascivious battery victim 12-15 years old.” Adjudication was withheld.
Agustin Roberto Sasturrias-Olive, 74, of 338 S. Orange St. in Sebring, was arrested on Feb. 20 for failure to register as required by law for a sex offender and failure to comply with sex offender registration law. According to the FDLE Sexual Offender and Predator website, Sasturrias-Olive was originally given five years probation in Broward County in 1993 for “lewd and lascivious child under 16.” He was arrested and adjudicated guilty in 2006 for “sex offender re-registration violation” and in 2007 for “sex offender failure to report non-move.”