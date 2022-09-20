The following people were arrested on felony charges related to sexual offense violations and booked into the Highlands County Jail from Sept. 12 through Sept. 18. Non-arrest sexual offender registrants are also listed for the same time frame.
Leo Francis Davis, 56, of 920 Lake Drive East in Lake Placid, registered as a sex offender on Sept. 8, with Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. This was a registration only, not an arrest. According to the FDLE Sexual Offender and Predator website, Davis was originally adjudicated guilty in Georgia in 2007 for child molestation.
Bradley Frank Begens, 62, of 6409 Concord Street in Sebring, was arrested on Sept. 9 for failure to reregister as required by sex offender registration law (14 counts) and failure to reregister email address or internet ID (5 counts). According to the FDLE Sexual Offender and Predator website, Begens was originally adjudicated guilty in Broward County in 1993 for sexual battery by an adult on victim under 12.
Nicholas William Burrell, 41, of 3012 SR 17 N. Apt. 41 in Sebring, was arrested on Sept. 13 for failure to comply with sex offender registration law. According to the FDLE Sexual Offender and Predator website, Burrell was originally adjudicated guilty in Highlands County in 2004 for solicitation to commit lewd battery.
A sexual offender is someone who has been convicted of one or more sexual crimes against minors. There is a likelihood that they would repeat their crimes.
A sexual predator is at high risk of committing a sex crime against a minor. They may do it more than once and there is usually an element of violence involved.