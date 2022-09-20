The following people were arrested on felony charges related to sexual offense violations and booked into the Highlands County Jail from Sept. 12 through Sept. 18. Non-arrest sexual offender registrants are also listed for the same time frame.

Leo Francis Davis, 56, of 920 Lake Drive East in Lake Placid, registered as a sex offender on Sept. 8, with Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. This was a registration only, not an arrest. According to the FDLE Sexual Offender and Predator website, Davis was originally adjudicated guilty in Georgia in 2007 for child molestation.

