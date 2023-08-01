The following people were arrested on felony charges related to sexual offense violations and booked into the Highlands County Jail from July 25 through July 30. Non-arrest sexual offender registrants are also listed for the same time frame.

Austin Lee Orsini, 26, of 3119 Belaire Court in Sebring, registered as a sex offender on July 24, with Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. This was a registration only, not an arrest. Florida’s 1,000-foot residency restriction DOES apply to this offender. According to the FDLE Sexual Offender and Predator website, Orsini was originally convicted in Ohio in 2017 for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

