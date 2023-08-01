The following people were arrested on felony charges related to sexual offense violations and booked into the Highlands County Jail from July 25 through July 30. Non-arrest sexual offender registrants are also listed for the same time frame.
Austin Lee Orsini, 26, of 3119 Belaire Court in Sebring, registered as a sex offender on July 24, with Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. This was a registration only, not an arrest. Florida’s 1,000-foot residency restriction DOES apply to this offender. According to the FDLE Sexual Offender and Predator website, Orsini was originally convicted in Ohio in 2017 for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.
Antonio L. McPherson, 31, of Avon Park, was arrested on July 25 for violation of condition of release. According to the FDLE Sexual Offender and Predator website, McPherson (registered sexual predator) was originally convicted in DeSoto County in 2010 for lewd, lascivious battery with a victim 12-15 years old. He was also convicted in DeSoto County in 2014 for lewd, lascivious battery with a victim 12-15 years old.
Johnny Lee Ellis, 48, has registered a permanent address of 64 Hog Road in Avon Park. According to the FDLE Sexual Offender and Predator website, Ellis was originally convicted in Brevard County in 1997 for lewd/lascivious act on a child under 16. Florida’s 1,000-foot residency restriction DOES NOT apply to this offender.
Rusty Raymond Keevis, 45, has registered a permanent address of 306 N. Commerce Ave. in Sebring. According to the FDLE Sexual Offender and Predator website, Keevis (registered sexual predator) was originally convicted in Highlands County in 2002 for lewd/lascivious/indecent act upon a child. Florida’s 1,000-foot residency restriction DOES NOT apply to this offender.
A sexual offender is someone who has been convicted of one or more sexual crimes against minors. There is a likelihood that they would repeat their crimes.
A sexual predator is at high risk of committing a sex crime against a minor. They may do it more than once and there is usually an element of violence involved.