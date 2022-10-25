The following people were arrested on felony charges related to sexual offense violations and booked into the Highlands County Jail from Oct. 17 through Oct. 23. Non-arrest sexual offender registrants are also listed for the same time frame.
Dewayne David Miles, 53, of 611 S. Orange St. in Sebring, registered as a sex offender on Oct. 21, with Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. This was a registration only, not an arrest. According to the FDLE Sexual Offender and Predator website, Miles was originally adjudicated guilty in New Hampshire in 1996 for aggravated felonious sexual assault on a victim under 18.