The following people were arrested on felony charges related to sexual offense violations and booked into the Highlands County Jail from July 23 through July 30. Non-arrest sexual offender registrants are also listed for the same time frame.
Michael Lee Hawkins, 41, of 523 Alton Street in Avon Park, registered as a sexual predator on April 23, with Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. This was a registration only, not an arrest. The jail media report shows Hawkins was originally arrested for three counts of “Lewdly fondle or assault, commit or simulate sexual acts on or in presence of a child under 16 in a lewd, lascivious or indecent manner,” in Broward County in 1996.