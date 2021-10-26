The following people were arrested on felony charges related to sexual offense violations and booked into the Highlands County Jail from Oct. 18 through Oct. 24. Non-arrest sexual offender registrants are also listed for the same time frame.
Mitchell Pruitt, 42, of 1310 S. Tulane Ave. in Avon Park, was arrested on Oct. 18 for failure to comply with sex offender registration law and an out-of-state warrant for violation of probation. He also registered as a sex offender on Oct. 18, with Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Sex Offender Registry website, Pruitt was originally adjudicated guilty in 2017 in Georgia for child molestation.
William Benjamin Rodgers, 34, of 139 Jamison Ave. in Lake Placid, was arrested on Oct. 18 for failure to comply with sex offender registration law. He also faces charges of resisting an officer, drug equipment possession, giving false ID to law enforcement and possession of methamphetamine. According to the FDLE Sexual Offender and Predator website, Rodgers was originally adjudicated guilty in 2005 in Polk County for lewd or lascivious battery victim 12-15 years old.
Silvester Pierre Jr., 40, of 2700 N. Todd Road in Avon Park, was arrested on Oct. 18 for two counts of failure to comply with sex offender registration law and six counts of failure to report internet ID as required by sex offender registration law. According to the FDLE Sexual Offender and Predator website, Pierre was originally adjudicated guilty in 2009 in Okeechobee County for lewd, lascivious battery sex with victim 12-15 years old.
A sexual offender is someone who has been convicted of one or more sexual crimes against minors. There is a likelihood that they would repeat their crimes.
A sexual predator is at high risk of committing a sex crime against a minor. They may do it more than once and there is usually an element of violence involved.