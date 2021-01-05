The following people were arrested on felony charges related to sexual offense violations and booked into the Highlands County Jail from Dec. 28 through Jan. 3. Non-arrest sexual offender registrants are also listed for the same time frame.
Daniel Norman Padgett, 67, of 90 Boon Dock Road in Lorida (registered temporary address), was arrested on Dec. 28 for two counts of failure to report name or residence change as required by sexual predator registration law, three counts of failure to provide location or other info as required by sexual predator registration law and 12 counts of failure to report email or other internet identifiers as required by sexual predator registration law. These charges carry a combined bond of $95,000. According to the FDLE Sexual Offender and Predator website, Padgett was originally convicted in 1989 in Palm Beach County for lewd assault. He was also found guilty in 1998 for attempted sexual battery on a child under 12 and three counts of lewd and lascivious battery on a child 12-15 years old.
David Lee Weller, 38, of 5272 U.S. 27 in Sebring, was arrested on Dec. 29 for failure to report name or residence change as required by sex offender registration law and second or third degree felon living within 1,000 feet of a school. These charges carry a combined bond of $40,000. According to the FDLE Sexual Offender and Predator website, Weller was originally convicted in 2009 in Massachusetts for “enticing a child under the age of 16” and in 2011 in Alabama for “sexual abuse first degree.”