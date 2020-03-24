The following people were arrested on felony charges related to sexual offense violations and booked into the Highlands County Jail from March 16 through March 23. Non-arrest sexual offender registrants are also listed for the same time frame.
Leslie Robert Blackman, 56, of 1736 Buck St. in Lake Placid, was arrested March 17 for failing to register as required by law for a sex offender and failure to comply with sex offender registration law. According to the FDLE Sexual Offender and Predator website, Blackman was originally found guilty in 2001 in Illinois for “predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.”
Erric Leroy Pressley, 53, of 2803 U.S. 27 South in Sebring, registered as a sexual predator on March 20, with Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. This was a registration only, not an arrest. The FDLE Sexual Offender and Predator website shows that Pressley was originally convicted in Highlands County in 1997 for “lewd assault/sexual battery on victim under 16.”