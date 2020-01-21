The following people were arrested on felony charges related to sexual offense violations and booked into the Highlands County Jail from Jan. 14 through Jan. 20. Non-arrest sexual offender registrants are also listed for the same time frame.
Phien Nghiep Khuu, 44, of 3206 Valerie Blvd. in Avon Park, registered as a sex offender on Jan. 15, with Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. This was a registration only, not an arrest. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement Sexual Offender and Predator website shows Khuu was convicted in 2017 in Highlands County for “unlawful sexual activity with certain minors 16 or 17 years old.
Justin Leigh Ede, 35, of 2734 E. Oakwood Drive, in Avon Park, registered as a sex offender on Jan. 14, with Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. This was a registration only, not an arrest. The Vermont Sex Offender Registry shows Ede was convicted in 2007 in Vermont for “lewd and lascivious conduct.” He was also convicted in 2015 for “possession of child pornography.”