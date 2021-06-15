The following people were arrested on felony charges related to sexual offense violations and booked into the Highlands County Jail from June 7 through June 13. Non-arrest sexual offender registrants are also listed for the same time frame.
James Leon Irvin Jr., 32, of 243 Sunflower Ave. in Lake Placid, registered as a sex offender on June 7, with Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. This was a registration only, not an arrest. According to the FDLE Sexual Offender and Predator website, Irvin was originally adjudicated guilty in 2019 in St. Lucie County for possession of material involving sexual exploitation of a minor, a federal offense.
Paul David Hughbanks, 56, of 3175 W. Exeter Road in Avon Park, registered as a sex offender on June 13, with Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. This was a registration only, not an arrest. According to the FDLE Sexual Offender and Predator website, he was originally adjudicated guilty in 1990 in Hillsborough County for sexual battery / coerce by an adult. He also has multiple convictions in Polk County for failure to comply with registration.