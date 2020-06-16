The following people were arrested on felony charges related to sexual offense violations and booked into the Highlands County Jail from June 8 through June 14. Non-arrest sexual offender registrants are also listed for the same time frame.
Ronald Eugene McCammon, 60, of 832 Placid Lakes Blvd. in Lake Placid, was arrested on June 9 for failing to register as required by law for a sex offender, including omitting a cell phone number from the registration form. He also violated the terms of his parole. He was on parole for “criminal sexual conduct first degree” which he was found guilty of and convicted on Dec. 16, 1982, in York, South Carolina.