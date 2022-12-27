The following people were arrested on felony charges related to sexual offense violations and booked into the Highlands County Jail from Dec. 16 through Dec. 22. Non-arrest sexual offender registrants are also listed for the same time frame.

Timmy Allen Carter, 34, of 326 Highlands Lake Drive in Lake Placid, was arrested on Dec. 18 for failure to comply with sex offender registration law and probation violation. According the FDLE Sexual Offender and Predator website, he was originally adjudicated guilty in Highlands County on Dec. 15, 2022 for using the internet to solicit a child for sex and traveling to meet a minor to commit unlawful sexual offense.

Recommended for you