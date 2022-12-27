The following people were arrested on felony charges related to sexual offense violations and booked into the Highlands County Jail from Dec. 16 through Dec. 22. Non-arrest sexual offender registrants are also listed for the same time frame.
Timmy Allen Carter, 34, of 326 Highlands Lake Drive in Lake Placid, was arrested on Dec. 18 for failure to comply with sex offender registration law and probation violation. According the FDLE Sexual Offender and Predator website, he was originally adjudicated guilty in Highlands County on Dec. 15, 2022 for using the internet to solicit a child for sex and traveling to meet a minor to commit unlawful sexual offense.
Sergio Rosales, 25, of 1838 N. Lake Brentwood Road in Avon Park, was arrested on Dec. 19 for sex offender at a child care facility without notice and on an out-of-county warrant from Hillsborough County for violation of probation. According to the FDLE Sexual Offender and Predator website, he was originally adjudicated guilty in Hillsborough County in 2021 for traveling to meet a minor to commit unlawful sexual offense and use of a computer to solicit or lure a child to engage in sexual conduct.
A sexual offender is someone who has been convicted of one or more sexual crimes against minors. There is a likelihood that they would repeat their crimes.
A sexual predator is at high risk of committing a sex crime against a minor. They may do it more than once and there is usually an element of violence involved.