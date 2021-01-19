The following people were arrested on felony charges related to sexual offense violations and booked into the Highlands County Jail from Jan. 12 through Jan. 14. Non-arrest sexual offender registrants are also listed for the same time frame.
Leon Devince Kerney Jr., 47, of 5 W. Raymond St. in Avon Park, registered as a sexual predator on Jan. 12, with Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. This was a registration only, not an arrest. Kerney registered his permanent address. According to the FDLE Sexual Offender and Predator website, Kerney was convicted of sexual battery in Highlands County in 1995 and 2005. He was released from prison Jan. 11.
Jose Luis Aguilar, 32, of 1152 W. Anoka Lane in Avon Park, was arrested on Jan. 12 for failure to comply with sex offender registration law. The FDLE Sexual Offender and Predator website shows Aguilar was originally arrested in Polk County in 2014 for travel to meet after using a computer to lure a child, attempt to allow a child to engage in sex, using a computer to seduce or solicit a child, attempted lewd or lascivious battery engage in sexual acts with victim 12-15 years old and unlawful use of a two-way communications device. He was released from prison on Jan. 6.