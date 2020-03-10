The following people were arrested on felony charges related to sexual offense violations and booked into the Highlands County Jail from March 2 through March 8. Non-arrest sexual offender registrants are also listed for the same time frame.
Grant Franklin Uhe, 35, of 4137 Knob Hill, Iowa, was arrested on March 3 for failing to register as required by law for a sex offender. Uhe has nine convictions in Iowa for indecent exposure from 2005 and 2006.
Daniel Lee Jahnke, 64, of 4506 Granada Ave. in Sebring, was arrested on March 4 for violation of probation. According to a Probable Cause Affidavit Jahnke was on probation for a 2015 conviction for “lewd or lascivious molestation on victim 12-15 years old offender 18 or older” and was not allowed unsupervised contact with a child under 18.
Omar Alexis Cotto-Ramos, 43, of 128 N. Summit Ave. in Avon Park, was arrested on March 4 on four counts of failure to report email address or instant message name as required by law for a sex offender and 20 charges of failure to comply with sex offender registration law. He was arrested on Feb. 27 for failure to register as required by law for a sex offender, failure of a sex offender to properly register, tampering with a witness, methamphetamine possession, drug equipment possession and introducing contraband into detention facility. According to the FDLE Sexual Offender and Predator website Cotto-Ramos was convicted in 2004 in Highlands County of lewd or lascivious conduct victim under 16 and lewd or lascivious exhibition victim under 16.
Jose Luis Vazquez Rodriguez, 31, of 1316 Howard Ave. in Sebring, was arrested on March 4 for failure to re-register as required for a sexual predator. The FDLE Sexual Offender and Predator website shows that he was originally convicted in Highlands County in 2005 for false imprisonment of a child under 13 while committing sexual battery and commits sexual battery victim 12 or older and in process not likely to cause severe injury.