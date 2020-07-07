The following people were arrested on felony charges related to sexual offense violations and booked into the Highlands County Jail from June 29 through July 5. Non-arrest sexual offender registrants are also listed for the same time frame.
Starr Lynn St. Germain, 46, 3447 New York Ave. in Sebring, registered as a sex offender on July 1, with Highlands County Sheriff's Office. This was a registration only, not an arrest. The jail media report shows St. Germain was originally arrested for "sexual battery by adult/ victim under 12" in 1993 in Broward County. The FDLE Sexual Offender and Predator website lists "Starr Lynn St. Germain" as an alias for Donald Grant Clark Jr. of Sebring.
David Bruce Cerling, 50, of 4077 Placid Lakes Blvd. in Lake Placid, was arrested on July 2 for failing to register as required by sex offender registration law and failure to report email address as required sex offender registration laws. He was originally found guilty in 1992 for criminal sexual conduct persons 13-15 in Michigan.