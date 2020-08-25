The following people were arrested on felony charges related to sexual offense violations and booked into the Highlands County Jail from Aug. 17 through Aug. 24. Non-arrest sexual offender registrants are also listed for the same time frame.
James Robert Whittemore, 65, of 3119 Bellaire Court in Sebring, was arrested on Aug. 17 for one felony count of failing to comply with sex offender registration law. Whittemore was originally convicted in 2005 for possession of child pornography in South Dakota.
Kevin Leroy Rice, 48, of 11455 U.S. 27 South in Lake Placid, was arrested on Aug. 18 for one felony count of failure to report vacating permanent residence as required by sex offender registration law. Rice was originally convicted in 1993 for aggravated sexual assault in Texas.
Lamont Samuel Douglas, 32, of 1115 Grand Ave. in Lake Placid was arrested on Aug. 20 for three felony counts of failure to comply with sex offender registration law, four felony counts of failure to report email address and one felony count of probation violation. According to the Jail Media Report, Douglas was on probation for failure to register as required sex offender registration law.
Israel Cirilo, 44, of 1027 Lakeview Drive, Apt. 14 in Sebring was arrested on Aug. 21 for failure to comply with sex offender registration law and failure to report an email address or instant message name. According to the FDLE Sexual Offender and Predator website, was originally convicted in 1994 in Orange County for “lewd assault/sexual battery on a victim under 16.”
Jeremiah Scott Leach, 38, of 335 U.S. 27 South in Sebring was arrested on Aug. 21 for failure to comply with sex offender registration law and failure to report an email address or instant message name. According to the FDLE Sexual Offender and Predator website, he was originally convicted in 2005 in Highlands County for “lewd and lascivious battery on a victim 12-15 years old.”
Avery Dale Mattox Schwechten II, 28, of 40 Basin St. in Lorida was arrested on Aug. 21 for failure to comply with sex offender registration law and failure to report an email address or instant message name. According to the FDLE Sexual Offender and Predator website, he was originally convicted in 2013 in North Carolina for “sexual battery.”
Stephanie Lynn Smith, 30, of 3641 Sparta Road in Sebring, completed a criminal registration on Aug. 22, with Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. This was a registration only, not an arrest. The Jail Media Report shows Smith’s registration was in reference to the “failure to register as required by sex offender registration law.”