The following people were arrested on felony charges related to sexual offense violations and booked into the Highlands County Jail from July 14 through July 23. Non-arrest sexual offender registrants are also listed for the same time frame.
Kenneth Henry Wigginton, 54, of 6421 Oceanside Ave. in Sebring, registered as a sex offender on July 18, with Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. This was a registration only, not an arrest. According to the FDLE Sexual Offender and Predator website, Wigginton was originally convicted in Highlands County in 2003 for lewd or lascivious molestation on victim 12-15 years old and offender 18 or older.
Jeremy Gene Morel, 41, of 140 Hog Road in Avon Park, was arrested on July 18 for failure of sex offender to comply with registration law. According to the FDLE Sexual Offender and Predator website, Morel was originally convicted in Highlands County in 2006 for sexual battery/solicitation of a child and in 2007 for sexual battery injury not likely.
Donnie David Kelley, 72, of 8233 Hampshire Drive in Sebring, was arrested on July 18 for failure of sexual predator to report name or residence change. According to the FDLE Sexual Offender and Predator website, Kelley was originally convicted in Highlands County in 2001 for lewd or lascivious with a child under 16.
Jacob Stewart Miller, 41, of 2805 U.S. 27 S. Apt. 2 in Sebring, was arrested on July 19 for failure of sex offender to report email address or internet identifier, failure of sex offender to comply with registration law, and probation violation. According to the FDLE Sexual Offender and Predator website, Miller was originally convicted in Hillsborough County in 2021 for use of a computer to solicit or lure a child to engage in sexual conduct.
A sexual offender is someone who has been convicted of one or more sexual crimes against minors. There is a likelihood that they would repeat their crimes.
A sexual predator is at high risk of committing a sex crime against a minor. They may do it more than once and there is usually an element of violence involved.