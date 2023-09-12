The following people were arrested on felony charges related to sexual offense violations and booked into the Highlands County Jail from Sept. 4-10. Non-arrest sexual offender registrants are also listed for the same time frame.
Von Everstein Credle, 63, of 2803 U.S. 27 South Room 117 in Sebring, was arrested on Sept. 4 for failure to comply with sex offender registration law. According to the FDLE Sexual Offender and Predator website, Credle was originally convicted in Federal Court in 1998 for sexual abuse of a ward inmate. He also has three convictions in 2023 for failure to comply with registration.