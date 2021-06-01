The following people were arrested on felony charges related to sexual offense violations and booked into the Highlands County Jail from May 24 through May 30. Non-arrest sexual offender registrants are also listed for the same time frame.
Anton Koudelka, 80, of 64 Goff Road in Venus, was arrested on May 24 for violation of probation. He was on probation for lewd or lascivious molestation on victim 12-15 years old (two counts) in Highlands County in 2002. The May 24 arrest included charges for illegal possession of a shopping cart and the possession of a still, including 50 gallons of moonshine.
Mark Leroy Phillips, 69, of 100 S. Corvette Ave. in Sebring, was arrested on May 25 for failure to comply with sex offender registration law. According to the FDLE Sexual Offender and Predator website, he was originally adjudicated guilty in Brevard County in 1994 for lewd or lascivious act on a child under 16, sexual battery/coerce child by an adult and sexual battery on a victim under 12.
George Brown Jr., 44, of 3425 U.S. 27 South in Sebring, was arrested on May 26 for failure to register as required by sex offender registration law, failure to report name or residence change as required by sex offender registration law and failure to comply with sex offender registration law. According to the FDLE Sexual Offender and Predator website, he was originally adjudicated guilty in Alachua County in 2003 for lewd or lascivious molestation on victim under 12.
Scott Anthony Gray, 50, of 128 Tidewater Drive in Lake Placid, registered as a sex offender on May 27, with Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. This was a registration only, not an arrest. According to the FDLE Sexual Offender and Predator website, he was originally adjudicated guilty in Massachusetts in 2004 for indecent assault and battery on person over 14.