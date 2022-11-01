The following people were arrested on felony charges related to sexual offense violations and booked into the Highlands County Jail from Oct. 24 through Oct. 30. Non-arrest sexual offender registrants are also listed for the same time frame.
David Zaragosa Vargas, 37, of 223 Twilight Drive in Lake Placid, was arrested on Oct. 26 for failure of sex offender to properly register (three counts). According to the FDLE Sexual Offender and Predator website, Vargas was originally adjudicated guilty in Highlands County in 2012 for sexual battery on victim 12 or older with injury not likely.
Michael Allan Dykes, 52, of 183 Golden Oaks Road in Zolfo Springs, was arrested on Oct. 28 for failure of sex offender to properly register and failure of sex offender to properly register (3 counts). According to the FDLE Sexual Offender and Predator website, he was originally adjudicated guilty in Hardee County in 1996 for sexual battery on a victim 12 or older and physically helpless.
Agustin Roberto Sasturrias-Olive, 77, of 2900 SR 17 N. Lot 8 in Sebring, was arrested on Oct. 28 for failure of sex offender to properly register, failure to comply with registration law, providing false information to law enforcement and violation of probation. According to the FDLE Sexual Offender and Predator website, he was originally adjudicated guilty in Broward County in 1993 for lewd, lascivious with a child under 16.
A sexual offender is someone who has been convicted of one or more sexual crimes against minors. There is a likelihood that they would repeat their crimes.
A sexual predator is at high risk of committing a sex crime against a minor. They may do it more than once and there is usually an element of violence involved.