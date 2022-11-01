The following people were arrested on felony charges related to sexual offense violations and booked into the Highlands County Jail from Oct. 24 through Oct. 30. Non-arrest sexual offender registrants are also listed for the same time frame.

David Zaragosa Vargas, 37, of 223 Twilight Drive in Lake Placid, was arrested on Oct. 26 for failure of sex offender to properly register (three counts). According to the FDLE Sexual Offender and Predator website, Vargas was originally adjudicated guilty in Highlands County in 2012 for sexual battery on victim 12 or older with injury not likely.

