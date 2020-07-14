The following people were arrested on felony charges related to sexual offense violations and booked into the Highlands County Jail from July 08 through July 12. Non-arrest sexual offender registrants are also listed for the same time frame.
John Phillip Bailey Jr., 47, of 10 Seahorse Drive in Sebring, registered as a sex offender on July 9, with Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. This was a registration only, not an arrest. Bailey was also charged with one felony count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The jail media report shows Bailey was originally convicted in 1994 in West Virginia for “first degree sexual abuse victim 0-5 years of age.” Bailey was also arrested on July 9 for failing to register as required by law for a sex offender.
Joe Nathan Sanders, 44, of 338 S. Orange Street in Sebring, was arrested on July 9 for failing to register as required by law as a sex offender, including name or residence change. According to the FDLE Sex Offender and Predator website, Sanders has three convictions for failure to comply with sex offender registration law between 2006 and 2020. He was originally convicted in 2001 in Miami-Dade County for “lewd and lascivious battery on victim 12-15 years old.”