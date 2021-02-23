The following people were arrested on felony charges related to sexual offense violations and booked into the Highlands County Jail from Feb. 15 through Feb. 21. Non-arrest sexual offender registrants are also listed for the same time frame.
Michael Jerome Pough, 50, of 1403 Wray Street in Avon Park, registered as a sexual predator on Feb. 15, with Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. This was a registration only, not an arrest. According to the FDLE Sexual Offender and Predator website, Pough was originally convicted in 2000 in Missouri for second degree statutory sodomy and in 2017 in Highlands County for soliciting sex activity with a child.
Isaac Merriweather, 63, of 602 E.O. Douglas Ave. in Sebring, was arrested on Feb. 15, for violation probation for the offense of failure to properly register as required by sex offender registration law. Merriweather was also charged with misdemeanor charges for failure to register a motor vehicle and driving while his license was suspended. He was originally convicted in 1994 in South Carolina for criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11 years old, first degree.
Stephen Ray Heffner, 40, of 1814 N. Lake Brentwood Road in Avon Park, was arrested on Feb. 16, for failure to report name or residence change as required by sex offender registration law. According to the FDLE Sexual Offender and Predator website, Heffner was originally convicted in 2009 in Pennsylvania for statutory sexual assault.
Kenneth Ray Fincher, 65, of 3001 New Life Way in Sebring, has pled guilty on Feb. 18, and was sentenced to two years in prison, 13 years of probation and a lifetime as a registered sex offender. He was arrested in July 2019 for 300 counts of child pornography.
Wesley Reed Chumley, 66, of 150 Midaway Drive in Sebring, registered as a sex offender on Feb. 20, with Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. This was a registration only, not an arrest. According to the Jail Media Report, Chumley was originally convicted in South Carolina in 2020 for third degree sexual exploitation of a minor.