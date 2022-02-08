The following people were arrested on felony charges related to sexual offense violations and booked into the Highlands County Jail from Jan. 31 through Feb. 6. Non-arrest sexual offender registrants are also listed for the same time frame.
Charles Allen Moore, 44, of 1415 Randall Road in Sebring, has registered a new permanent address on Feb. 3, with Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. This was a registration only, not an arrest. According to the FDLE Sexual Offender and Predator website, he was originally adjudicated guilty in 2002 in Highlands County for sexual battery. He also has multiple convictions for failure to register in 2019.
Orlando Cepeda Jones, 53, of 6424 U.S. 27 South in Sebring, has registered a new permanent address on Feb. 3, with Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. This was a registration only, not an arrest. According to the FDLE Sexual Offender and Predator website, he was originally adjudicated guilty in 2018 in Highlands County for possession of child pornography.
A sexual offender is someone who has been convicted of one or more sexual crimes against minors. There is a likelihood that they would repeat their crimes.
A sexual predator is at high risk of committing a sex crime against a minor. They may do it more than once and there is usually an element of violence involved.