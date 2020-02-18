The following people were arrested on felony charges related to sexual offense violations and booked into the Highlands County Jail from Feb. 11 through Feb. 16. Non-arrest sexual offender registrants are also listed for the same time frame.
Marshall Cary Carter, 53, of 1253 N. Roberts Road in Avon Park, was arrested on Feb. 10 for failing to register a required by law for a sexual predator, including failure to provide location or other info, failure to provide home and cell phone numbers, failure to report name or residence change and failure to change or renew info on driver’s license. He was also charged with violation of probation. He was adjudicated guilty in 1996 in Osceola County for kidnapping with intent to inflict harm or terrorize, aggravated battery with deadly weapon, aggravated battery (great bodily harm), sexual battery (coerces victim) and violation of domestic injunction/threat. He was found guilty in January for failure to register.
Leslie Robert Blackman, 56, of 1736 Buck St. in Lake Placid, registered as a sexual predator on Feb. 14, with Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. This was a registration only, not an arrest. The jail media report shows Blackman was originally arrested for “predatory sexual assault on a child.”