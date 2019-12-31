The following people were arrested on felony charges related to sexual offense violations and booked into the Highlands County Jail from July 23 through July 30. Non-arrest sexual offender registrants are also listed for the same time frame.
Roger Wayne Reed, 70, of 2508 El Dorado Ave. in Avon Park, was arrested on Dec. 13 for failing to register as required by law for a sex offender. He was originally found guilty of two counts of criminal sexual conduct, in Calhoun County, Michigan in 1999. Reed was also found guilty in June of 2019 for failure to register as required by law for a sex offender.