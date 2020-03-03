The following people were arrested on felony charges related to sexual offense violations and booked into the Highlands County Jail from Feb. 24 through March 1. Non-arrest sexual offender registrants are also listed for the same time frame.
Daniel Brian Hutten, 54, of 112 Club Road NW in Lake Placid, was arrested on Feb. 24 for six charges of failure to report email addresses or instant message name, 17 charges of failure to comply with sex offender registration law and one charge of probation violation. He was on probation for failure to comply with sex offender registration in 2018. Hutten was originally found guilty in 2001 in Ohio for “gross sexual imposition.”
Dontaz Deshawn Loury, 34, of 16 W. Thomas St. in Avon Park, was arrested on Feb. 25 for failure to comply with sex offender registration law. He was also arrested on a violation of probation. Loury was adjudicated guilty in Maryland for “sexual abuse of a minor” in 2007.
Omar Alexis Cotto-Ramos, 43, of 128 N. Summit Ave. in Avon Park, was arrested on Feb. 27 for failure to register as required by sex offender law, failure to report name or residency change as required by sex offender law and tampering in a felony third degree proceeding. He also faces charges of methamphetamine possession, drug equipment possession and smuggling contraband into a detention facility. Cotto-Ramos was adjudicated guilty in Highlands County for “Lewd or lascivious conduct victim under 16 years old by offender 18 years or older” in 2004 and “Lewd or lascivious conduct victim under 16 years old by offender 18 years or older” in 2005.