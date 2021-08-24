The following people were arrested on felony charges related to sexual offense violations and booked into the Highlands County Jail from Aug. 16 through Aug. 22. Non-arrest sexual offender registrants are also listed for the same time frame.
Harry Williams, 68, of 244 N. Florida Ave. in Lakeland, was arrested on Aug. 17 for failure to report name or residence change as required by sex offender registration law. According to the FDLE Sexual Offender and Predator website, Williams was originally adjudicated guilty in 1995 in Colorado for sexual assault first degree.
Jose Luis Aguilar, 33, of Avon Park, was arrested on Aug. 19 for failure to report email address as required by sex offender registration law and failure to comply with sex offender registration law. According to the FDLE Sexual Offender and Predator website, Aguilar was originally adjudicated guilty in 2014 in Polk County for induce or authorize child to engage in sexual performance, use of a computer to solicit or lure a child to engage in sexual conduct, lewd or lascivious battery sex with victim 12-15 and in 2019 for traveling to meet a minor to commit unlawful sexual offense. He also has multiple convictions this year in Highlands County for failure to comply.
Stephanie Lynn Smith, 31, of 3641 Sparta Road in Sebring, was arrested on Aug. 20 for failure to comply with sex offender registration law. According to the FDLE Sexual Offender and Predator website, Smith was originally adjudicated guilty in 2008 in Highlands County for lewd or lascivious battery on victim 12-15 years of age. Smith also has a previous conviction from 2018 for failure to comply.