The following people were arrested on felony charges related to sexual offense violations and booked into the Highlands County Jail from June 21 through June 27. Non-arrest sexual offender registrants are also listed for the same time frame.
Alton Dale Williams, 55, of 438 W. Gobourne St. Apt. A, in Avon Park, was arrested on June 23, for two charges of failure to appear for sex offender violation charges, failure to comply with sex offender registration law and five charges of failure to register as required by sex offender registration law. According to the FDLE Sex Offender and Predator website, he was originally adjudicated guilty in 2000 in Highlands County for unlawful sexual activity with certain minors 16/17 years old.
James Robert Whittemore, 66, of 3119 Belaire Court in Sebring, was arrested on June 25, for 13 charges of failure to report email address as required by sex offender registration law, three charges of failure to comply with sex offender registration law, failure to report email address (Parker vs State) and failure to comply (Parker vs State). According to the FDLE Sex Offender and Predator website, he was originally adjudicated guilty in 2005 in South Dakota for possession, manufacture and distribution of child pornography.