The following people were arrested on felony charges related to sexual offense violations and booked into the Highlands County Jail from Aug. 7 through Aug. 13. Non-arrest sexual offender registrants are also listed for the same time frame.
Patrick William Debree, 46, of 4009 E. Josephine St. in Sebring, was arrested on Aug. 7 for failure of sex offender to report name or residence change and for providing false registration information. According to the FDLE Sexual Offender and Predator website, Debree was originally convicted in Highlands County in 2000 for lewd, lascivious with a child under 16. He also has two convictions in Oct. 2022 for failure to comply with registration law.
Lamont Samuel Douglas, 35, of Seffner, was arrested on Aug. 8, on an out-of-county warrant from Hillsborough County for failure of sex offender who maintains transient residence report every 30 days and failure of sex offender to report within 48 hours after change of name or residence.
David Lloyd Kay, 75, of 8877 CR 17 South in Sebring, completed a criminal registration and registered a permanent address on Aug. 11 with Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. This was a registration only, not an arrest. Florida’s 1,000-foot residency restriction DOES NOT apply to this offender. According to the Michigan Sex Offender Registry, Kay was originally convicted in Michigan in 1994 for criminal sexual conduct second degree (person under 13).
A sexual offender is someone who has been convicted of one or more sexual crimes against minors. There is a likelihood that they would repeat their crimes.
A sexual predator is at high risk of committing a sex crime against a minor. They may do it more than once and there is usually an element of violence involved.