The following people were arrested on felony charges related to sexual offense violations and booked into the Highlands County Jail from Aug. 7 through Aug. 13. Non-arrest sexual offender registrants are also listed for the same time frame.

Patrick William Debree, 46, of 4009 E. Josephine St. in Sebring, was arrested on Aug. 7 for failure of sex offender to report name or residence change and for providing false registration information. According to the FDLE Sexual Offender and Predator website, Debree was originally convicted in Highlands County in 2000 for lewd, lascivious with a child under 16. He also has two convictions in Oct. 2022 for failure to comply with registration law.

Recommended for you