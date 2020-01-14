The following people were arrested on felony charges related to sexual offense violations and booked into the Highlands County Jail from Jan. 3 through Jan. 12. Non-arrest sexual offender registrants are also listed for the same time frame.
Abel John Carpenter, 40, of 2559 E. Don Carlos Ave. in Avon Park, registered as a sex offender on Jan. 8, with Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. This was a registration only, not an arrest. The Michigan Public Sex Offender Registry shows that Carpenter was originally arrested in Michigan in 2006 for “Criminal Sexual Conduct — Second Degree.”
Jasahn Loral Brown, 29, of 1309 Arbuckle Creek Road in Sebring, registered as a sex offender on Jan. 8, with Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. This was a registration only, not an arrest. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement Sexual Offender and Predator website shows that Brown was originally arrested in Orange County, Florida in 2014 for “lewd, lascivious battery, sex with a victim 12-15 years old.” He was also found guilty in 2017 in Highlands County on three instances of “failure to comply with sexual offender registration law.”