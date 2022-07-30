In Highlands County, convicted sex offenders are arrested for failing to register an email address, a vehicle on the property where an offender lives, or an overnight stay with family members. In this three-part series, we look at the Special Victims Unit’s monitoring program, an important, but controversial, tool for preventing child sex crimes. This is the second part in a three-part series.
SEBRING – Minister Kevin Patterson of Sebring Parkway Church of Christ rents an apartment on his property to a young man who must register regularly with the Special Victims Unit (SVU).
Paul Roy Peters IV, 35, is undergoing psychological treatment in a professional setting and spiritual guidance through Patterson’s church. Patterson and his wife trust Paul and have taken him in as something of a family member. Peters moved to Florida from out of state and began to run into registration problems here. His original crime: possession of child pornography.
While living in an apartment on the minister’s property, Peters was charged with 10 counts of failing to properly register a vehicle he did not own — a concessions trailer owned by the minister’s wife.
The minister spoke with the Highlands News-Sun outside a courtroom on March 4, moments after Peters pled guilty to two counts of failing to register properly. In exchange, a judge gave him two years of house arrest followed by three years of probation.
Patterson: The reason that Paul was arrested is because my wife owns a concessions trailer that is not tagged and because it’s not tagged, Paul did not register it.
Question: Why would Paul have to register it if he doesn’t own it?
Patterson: Because it’s on the property that they claim is his property. It’s our house, it’s our driveway, he’s renting the apartment.
Question: How far is that concession trailer from his apartment?
Patterson: Not that far; his apartment used to be a garage that we converted into a nice little apartment. He only has one car, but because he shares our address, they claim that he has to register everything.
Question: As well as cars that you own, too?
Patterson: Paul only owns one car. He registers my car, my wife’s car, my daughter’s car, we even have a young man from the church where I preach who is waiting to get his own car. That particular car is sitting in my driveway. Now that we know the details, it has been registered based on the VIN number even though it doesn’t have a license tag. He could have got 50 years in prison for not registering a trailer. This is what I mean when I say to you, I just feel like Paul keeps getting beaten down.
”Detective Ramos and five police cars and as many as 8-10 officers have descended on the property to search a one-bedroom suite. This has happened two or three times over time, but usually it’s in the morning, sometimes fairly early, not unreasonably early, but sometimes as early as 7:30 or 8 o’clock.
”It’s a lot of them; when you have a house – in my case a preacher’s house – when you have five police cars parked in your driveway, that’s kind of alarming to the neighbors,” Patterson said.
According to Detective Luis Ramos, he usually does home verifications by himself but occasionally will bring additional deputies if they plan a larger search.
Defense lawyers argue that Ramos has leeway, that he doesn’t have to report every violation when a sex offender makes a simple mistake, such as not registering a boat trailer in the yard or failing to report an overnight stay with family at another address.
“I am not in the business of tricking anyone, or leading people on, then surprising them,” Ramos said. “It’s about preservation of records, too. If a victim tells us she was abducted and held in a trailer five years ago, we can look at the historical record and see who was linked to the trailer.”
Nicholas William Burrell faces up to 85 years on various counts of failing to register properly, including failing to report a work vehicle owned by the Hardee County Landfill. Burrell sought a reduction in bond in November so he could remain free before trial.
During the bond hearing, Ramos was the arresting officer, so Burrell’s defense lawyer, Bradley Wilson, cross-examined the detective on the stand. He asked Ramos whether he can give defendants a chance to come to the SVU office and fix the registration oversight rather than arrest them and put them in jail.
Wilson: Detective Ramos, the way these defendants are supervised, you also have the discretion maybe to cut someone a break and look the other way?
Ramos: Absolutely not, absolutely not, no. The law is very clear.
Wilson: As a general matter, that would be the case with any law enforcement officer, correct?
Ramos: If it was a misdemeanor, that would be one thing, but (these are third degree felonies).
Wilson: How would you characterize it then when a law enforcement officer, say they file five charges when there could have been 10, what would that be in your opinion?
Ramos: Dereliction of duty.
Next: Are registration requirements too complex?