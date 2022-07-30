In Highlands County, convicted sex offenders are arrested for failing to register an email address, a vehicle on the property where an offender lives, or an overnight stay with family members. In this three-part series, we look at the Special Victims Unit’s monitoring program, an important, but controversial, tool for preventing child sex crimes. This is the second part in a three-part series.

SEBRING – Minister Kevin Patterson of Sebring Parkway Church of Christ rents an apartment on his property to a young man who must register regularly with the Special Victims Unit (SVU).

