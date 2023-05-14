South Florida State College honored 37 Associate in Science in Nursing (ADN) students in a traditional pinning ceremony on Thursday, May 11, in the Alan J. Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts at SFSC on the Highlands Campus in Avon Park.

The graduates are Stacy Acosta Cordoba, Isabella Adams, Kinley Bennett, Maureen Calhoun, Jackeline De La Cruz, Jordin Foster, Lucy Garcia, Michaelyn Grantham, Margarita Gutierrez, Jessica Harnage, Nubia Hernandez, Laura Holda, Sherry Jones, Ashley Lehman, Cristina Loez-Rojas, Shelby Luke, Jasmine Main, Lindsey Martin, Vanessa Mascorro-Estrada, McKenzie McCormick, Arielle Meier, Carol Mitchell, Cheyenne O’Hara, Tristen Orr, Taylor Painter, Veronica Ramos, Berenice Roblero, Johnny Saldivar, Jennifer Salgado, Jezebeth Sanchez, Skyla Stidham, Candice Story, Monike Thomas, Ashley Thompson, Brandy Tiption, and Daniella Vazquez.

Recommended for you