AVON PARK — South Florida State College (SFSC) honored 22 Associate in Science degree in Nursing (ADN) students in a traditional pinning ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 6 in the Alan J. Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts at SFSC on the Highlands Campus in Avon Park.

The graduates are: Sarah Birge, Briana Bodon, Hilary Burson, Evelyn Colon, Jenn Davis, Alethia “Rose” Dawson, A.J. Gall, Ebony Gammage, Kordell Haynes, Megan Hegarty, Kaitlyn Hoyle, Chelsey Hughes, Duncan Locke, Ashley Martin, Earlson Nabor, Amanda Pruitt, Marisela Ramos, Colin Robinson, Niyeshema “Monay” Sholtz, Fedelyne Theresias Charles, Airela Vega, and Charles Vetrano Jr.

