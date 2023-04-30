South Florida State College attorneys have been working on the legal matters in creating a separate foundation to finance the construction of a dormitory on main campus located in Avon Park
After a developer was selected, over a year and half ago, for the dorm build, SFSC Vice President, Institutional Advancement and External Affairs Jamie Bateman said Monday, “It is on hold.”
SFSC President Thomas Leitzel said the college couldn’t come to terms with the developer. The developer just couldn’t make the numbers work, post pandemic. There are no hard feelings.
So the college has to go in a different direction and create a separate foundation from South Florida State College, he said.
Bateman said the college’s attorneys are looking at what is needed to start up another 501 c3 (non-profit entity) and what they will have to apply for to have that.
All the legal documentation items are in the hands of the attorneys, so the college’s administrators are waiting for that documentation so it can be brought back to the SFSC District Board of Trustees for approval, she said.
“We need it,” Bateman said of having a dormitory on campus.
Leitzel added, “We desperately need it.”
In July 2021, the SFSC Foundation Board approved the ranking of a selection committee that reviewed the two proposals submitted by developers for the project.
The initial timeline had the dormitory built in two years with the location of the building to be just east of the Criminal Justice Academy building.
In September 2022, there was no cost estimate made public, but the cost factor led to a re-evaluation of the project as the price of everything increased, including building supplies, along with shortages related to the pandemic.
The SFSC District Board of Trustees approved a motion in January to explore establishing another foundation, if necessary.
The new foundation would control the dormitory assets so it would be separated from the college’s general fund and it would provide protection for all three of the parties (college, SFSC Foundation and dormitory foundation).
The SFSC Foundation currently provides off-campus housing for student athletes at the Hotel Jacaranda in downtown Avon Park.