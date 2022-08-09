ATorres&Dr.MPatel, 200

From left: South Florida State College student researcher Alejandro Torres with his mentor, Dr. Mintoo Patel, biology instructor.

 COURTESY PHOTO/SFSC

AVON PARK — South Florida State College (SFSC) was recently awarded a $2,000 grant from the Florida Academy of Sciences (FAS) through its Grants-in-Aid of Undergraduate Research program.

Funds through the Grants-in-Aid of Undergraduate Research program are made available in support of undergraduate science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) students at colleges and universities in Florida that have been officially designated as Minority-Serving Institutions and Primarily Undergraduate Institutions. The funds are earmarked for student equipment, supplies, or research travel during the 2022-23 academic year.

