AVON PARK — South Florida State College (SFSC) Foundation recently received nearly $28,000 in funding from the Florida College System (FCS) Foundation. These funds will be allocated among three student-focused scholarships: The Helios Education Foundation First Generation Scholars Program, Bank of America Dream Makers Scholars Program, and Florida Blue Nursing and Allied Health Scholarship.
The Helios and Dream Makers endowments fund scholarships for first-generation-in-college students who attend colleges within the FCS. The purpose of the Florida Blue Nursing and Allied Health Scholarship is to attract students from under-represented populations into the nursing and allied health care workforce and is for students at colleges within the FCS.