DeSantis check presentation at SFSC

From left: Henry Mack, senior chancellor, Florida Department of Education; Jackie Skryd, vice president for workforce development and corporate relations, St. Petersburg College; Dr. Thomas C. Leitzel, SFSC president; Gov. Ron DeSantis; Colin Chesley, Ed.D., associate vice president for the School of Health and Public Services, Daytona State College; and Evan Doyle, assistant chair for the Law Enforcement Academy, Daytona State College.

 COURTESY PHOTO

AVON PARK — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis visited South Florida State College’s (SFSC) Highlands Campus in Avon Park today to present Dr. Thomas C. Leitzel, SFSC president, with a check in the amount of $2.8 million toward the development of critical workforce academies in the College’s service district of Highlands, Hardee and DeSoto counties. Jackie Skryd, vice president for workforce development and corporate relations, from St. Petersburg College was presented with a check for $3.4 million and Colin Chesley, Ed.D., associate vice president for the School of Health and Public Services, and Evan Doyle, assistant chair for the Law Enforcement Academy, from Daytona State College were given a check for $2.8 million.

This initiative is funded by the Future Florida Critical Workforce Needs Grant through the federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF) and administered by St. Petersburg College. Subgrants were awarded to SFSC and Daytona State College.

Recommended for you