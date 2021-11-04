SEBRING — The South Florida State College District Board of Trustees approved a pay increase for adjunct instructors and full-time faculty while they are working “overload” beyond there normal contracted course load.
The 3% increase to adjunct and overload pay affects bout 140 individuals.
For a three-credit course, the current pay rate for adjunct instructors, depending on their academic qualifications, is $1,565.19 — $1,766.40 and will increase to $1,612.80 — $1,819.20 beginning Jan. 1.
The overload pay for a three-credit course, depending on academic rank, is $1,754.16 — $1,999.11 and will increase to $1,804.80 — $2,059.20 on Jan. 1.
The college reports that currently it is not finding it difficult to hire adjunct instructors, but it is a challenge to fill specialized mechatronics and electrical lineworker positions.
The college, through its salary schedule, establishes rates of pay for full-time college faculty and staff when they deliver instruction outside of their regular employment contract in the form of overload pay on a per hour or per course basis depending upon the program, the board agenda notes.
Similarly, the college also employs adjunct instructors on a per hour or per course basis to provide additional instructional capacity in areas where the college has need for specific expertise and/or additional instructional capacity.
The pay increase was recommended as part of the college’s efforts to maintain competitive salary rates, the agenda states. This is the same percentage increase that was provided to full-time faculty and staff when the 2021-22 fiscal year budget was approved by the board in May.
The projected budgetary impact of this change is about $70,000 and the college has sufficient budgeted contingency in the personnel/payroll budget to cover this change.