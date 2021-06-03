AVON Park — No tuition increase and a pay increase for eligible full-time and part-time employees are part of South Florida State College’s 2021-22 budget that was approved recently from the SFSC District Board of Trustees.
As requested by Governor Ron DeSantis, the Legislature approved no tuition increase for The Florida College System’s institutions for the ninth consecutive year, The South Florida Budget summary states.
The 2021-22 personnel budget provides for $800,000 for an across-the-board salary increase to eligible full-time and part-time employees necessary to implement the requirements under Amendment 2 to increase the minimum wage to $10 per hour.
This results in an increase of $1.23 per hour or $2,556 per year for all employees with a minimum increase of 3%.
Amendment 2 will require the college to increase its minimum wage $1 per hour annually until it reaches $15 per hour in 2026.
Also, the personnel budget provides funding for a full-time Health Services Program advisor due to continued interest from students and employers.
State funding for college operations at SFSC will increase by $2,583,497 (15.34%). However, SFSC’s share of total state funding will increase by $3,583,495 (21.28%) due to a special nonrecurring appropriation of $1,000,000 for the Clinical Immersion Center for Health Sciences.
The SFSC 2021-22 budget notes that performance funding consists of a $25 million allocation for student success initiatives to be distributed based on performance outcomes for each college. SFSC’s share of the $25 million will total $183,497 ($63,783 for 2+2 and $119,714 for workforce), down from $375,827 this year.
Performance funding also includes a $14 million allocation for industry certifications within workforce programs, and SFSC estimates that it will earn $165,000 (the same as in the current year).
The revenue projections contained in the SFSC operating budget for 2021-22 total $27,462,633, an increase of $3,592,877 (15.05%) from the current budget.
On the downside for the Florida College Systems institutions, there was no funding for facilities maintenance for the third consecutive year. Funds needed for major facility repairs, renovation, and safety improvements will need to come from other sources, including the operating budget.