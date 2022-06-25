AVON PARK — The South Florida State College District Board of Trustees approved a salary increase for all full-time employees.
The board approved all salary schedules directing President Thomas Leitzel to administer the salary schedules and employee compensation for regular, temporary, and supplemental work assignments.
The salary increase for all full-time employees is $4,200 per year effective July 1, 2022 for all administrative, career service, and professional employees. It will be implemented on Aug. 15, 2022 for all faculty.
The board’s approval also implemented the college’s health plan selections.
The Salary Schedule for 2022-23 fiscal year reflects positions added, deleted or amended as of June 1, 2022 and establishes a minimum wage rate of $12.50 per hour for all regularly established positions.
According to the board meeting agenda, the financial impact of the changes in the Salary Schedule is an increase in personnel cost of $1.55 million, which is incorporated into the college’s proposed budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year.