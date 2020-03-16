AVON PARK — The South Florida District Board of Trustees honored a fellow board member, Kenneth Lambert, with the title of Trustee Emeritus and with an endowment in his name.
Due to a serious illness, Lambert has been unable to attend the board meetings since October.
At Wednesday’s meeting of the Board, District Board of Trustees Chair Tami Cullens said, “We would like to honor Mr. Lambert. As we all know he has such a great, great love for the college.”
In a recent phone conversation with SFSC President Thomas Leitzel, Lambert said “make sure you are doing everything right for the students,” Cullens said.
“So no matter where he is in his life and how difficult it is, we still know he thinks of others first,” she said.
With the Board’s approval they would like to give Mr. Lambert the special recognition of “Trustee Emeritus” so in perpetuity he will always be a trustee for South Florida State College, Cullens said.
“And, we would also like to have ‘The Kenneth A. Lambert Memorial Endowment,’” she said. “We would like to have something there to that for years to come. Mr. Lambert would not be forgotten at the college. His hand print, his footprint, his journey with all of us will always be out there.”
Executive Director, Institutional Advancement Jamie Bateman said the endowment would provide financial support for SFSC projects with financial needs that are not met from the general fund of the budget.
The initial goal is to reach $100,000 in donations, she said.
The Board of Trustee unanimously approved the title of Trustee Emeritus for Lambert and the endowment in his name.
Cullens said earlier in the meeting that according to a statute, it is the duty of the Board Chair to notify the governor in writing whenever a board member fails to attend three consecutive regular board meetings as it may be grounds for removal.
“Since Mr. Lambert has been unable to attend our meetings since October, because of the statute, no matter what our hearts feel, we have to follow exactly what it says,” she said. “As of this meeting, Dr. Leitzel [SFSC president] and I will be notifying the Governor’s Office that Mr. Lambert ... has not been able to attend our meetings. I imagine we will explain why.”