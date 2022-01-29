AVON PARK — South Florida State College President Thomas Leitzel's employment contract was extended after receiving an excellent evaluation from the SFSC Board of Trustees.
SFSC Board of Trustees Chair Tami Cullens said, "Dr. Leitzel meets and exceeds all of our expectations in what we have going on here and even as we go through the COVID a lot of time and a lot of energy has been given to making sure this college still stayed on top of everything and still provided education as much as possible for those who were struggling to get here or needed to it remotely.
"He always had a team on top; it was just amazing to us," she said.
Cullens read some of the evaluation comments from her fellow board members.
"Dr. Leitzel had been and continues to be a very strong leader. His vision for our institution has been instrumental in all our success. He led SFSC through many rigorous tests and successful milestones. He is a valued asset and we are fortunate to have him as president," she read.
Cullens said, "When I read everything, to me that really sums it up."
Another evaluation stated, "Dr. Leitzel sets the bar high for all of those around him."
Another read, "Dr. Leitzel continued to shoulder the load and to keep the board abreast of all circumstances – good, bad or ugly."
As the usual practice at the time of the annul evaluation of the president, the Board of Trustees unanimously voted to extend Leitzel's contract by one year, which extends it through June 30, 2025.