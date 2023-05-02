While there is little official word from South Florida State College on why a new college president wasn’t selected recently, the draft minutes from a District Board of Trustees workshop shows at least one trustee had concerns.
The District Board of Trustees workshop convened at 10:49 a.m. on April 17 to discuss selecting one of the three finalists for the college presidency.
But, about three hours later at its regular meeting, the Board of Trustees tabled the decision and scheduled a special meeting for May 3.
Sources, who wanted to remain anonymous, stated the SFSC board received two calls from the Governor’s Office with a recommendation for the new president. The recommendation was not one of the finalists.
The draft minutes from the workshop state board Chair Terry Atchley announced that all three presidential candidates had withdrawn from the SFSC presidential selection.
Board Member Joe Wright “expressed his concern about serving on the board and some intervening issues that occurred,” the draft minutes state.
College Attorney Pamela Karlson reminded the board that all trustees are important and are needed for the benefit of the college, according to the draft minutes.
Presidential search consultant Ed Massey stated the search process was very appropriate and the search committee did a very good job in the selection process. He stated that strong leadership on the board is critical, especially when a new president is hired, the draft minutes show.
On Friday, Wright told Highlands News-Sun, “I don’t know anything other than there is a meeting next Wednesday.”
The meeting’s agenda is very short, it’s one subject. He said, “And, I haven’t been told what we are going to talk about.”
The sole agenda item for the special meeting is “Discussion of Selection of next College President.”
Numerous attempts have been made recently by the Highlands News-Sun to get a comment from the Governor’s Office. We have yet to get a response.
South Florida State College’s fourth president, Thomas C. Leitzel, plans to retire on June 30, 2023.
The anticipated approximate start date for the next president is July 1.