AVON PARK — Tami Cullens and Joe Wright have exchanged their positions on the South Florida State College District Board of Trustees.
For the past year, Cullens has served as the board’s chair while Wright served as the board’s vice chair.
During its recent reorganization, the board elected Wright as chair and Cullens as vice chair.
Cullens has served on the board since 2006, representing Highlands County.
She was born and raised in Highlands County, graduated from Avon Park High School, and earned her bachelor’s degree in retail from Webber International University.
Patrick “Joe” Wright was appointed to the board in 2011 and also represents Highlands County.
Wright received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Master of Business Administration, and a law degree from the University of Florida.
A resident of Avon Park, he has been the president of V&W Farms of Delray Beach since 1988 and president and board chairman of Southeast Milk Inc. since 1997. From 2007 to 2009, he served as a councilman for the City of Avon Park.
The other SFSC District Board of Trustees members are:
• Timothy D. Backer, who was appointed to the board in 2009, represents DeSoto County. Originally from St. Louis, Missouri, he moved to Arcadia in 1972.
• Derren J. Bryan, who was appointed to the board in 2011, represents Hardee County. He is a resident of Bowling Green.
• Louis H. Kirschner, who was appointed to the board in 1999, represents DeSoto County. He has been a chiropractic physician for 30 years.
• Lana C. Puckorius, who was appointed to the board in 2011, represents Highlands County. She serves as the board liaison to the SFSC Foundation. She is a resident of Avon Park.
• Kris Y. Rider, who was appointed to the board in 2011, represents Highlands County. A native Floridian, Rider is a resident of Lake Placid and has lived in Highlands County since 1966.
Highlands News-Sun asked about the process to fill a vacant seat, a representative from Hardee County, on the Board of Trustees.
South Florida State College noted that the governor appoints members to the SFSC District Board of Trustees. It is a matter that is not handled by the college.
The college is not aware of any action on the current vacancy that exists in the position formerly occupied by Trustee Kenneth Lambert.