A new college president will likely be named at today’s special meeting of the South Florida State College District Board of Trustees.
The new president will likely be Fred Hawkins Jr., the sole finalist at this point who visited the college recently to meet with staff, administration, students and an interview by the District Board of Trustees.
After a lengthy formal search for a new president, to succeed retiring Timothy Leitzel, the board seemed ready to announce a new president at its April 17 meeting. But, it was announced that all three finalists had withdrawn.
Sources, who wanted to remain anonymous, stated the SFSC board had received two calls from the Governor’s Office with a recommendation for the new president.
Board Member Joe Wright “expressed his concern about serving on the board and some intervening issues that occurred,” according to the draft minutes of a workshop prior to the April 17 special meeting.
Wright, who had missed the recent Trustee meetings due to a preplanned trip, is back in the district, but he said Tuesday that he hadn’t planned on attending today’s special meeting.
“Right now I don’t plan on it,” Wright said.
When Highlands News-Sun asked why he wasn’t planning to attend the meeting, he said, “I just don’t.”
When asked about his feelings on the situation with the presidential search, Wright said, “I just don’t have no comment. Frankly, I would ask the college.”
The District Bord of Trustees special meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. today at the main campus in Avon Park.
The agenda includes public comment followed by discussion of selection of next college president.