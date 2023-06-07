South Florida STate College

The South Florida State College District Board of Trustees will discus the selection of the next college president at a special meeting at 10 a.m. today.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

A new college president will likely be named at today’s special meeting of the South Florida State College District Board of Trustees.

The new president will likely be Fred Hawkins Jr., the sole finalist at this point who visited the college recently to meet with staff, administration, students and an interview by the District Board of Trustees.

