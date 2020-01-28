AVON PARK — The South Florida State College Board of Trustees will give its President’s Annual Performance review when it meets at 6 p.m. Monday at the Highlands Campus.
The agenda shows, in accordance with provisions in the employment contract of the president, the SFSC District Board of Trustees annually reviews the performance of the president in a manner consistent with applicable Florida Statutes and State Board of Education Rules.
During each annual performance review, which normally occurs in January, the board should consider the president’s progress in supporting College Planning and quality goals as well as modifications to the president’s employment contract.
It is noted in the agenda, the president’s salary is not typically considered during the annual performance review.
Thomas Leitzel has served as the SFSC president since July 2013.
Also, the District Board of Trustees is scheduled to conduct its self-evaluation review. During each annual performance review, which will occur in January, the board should consider its progress in supporting the college, their expectations as board members and assessing their own performance, the agenda notes.
Also, the board will consider approval of acceptance of a $78,556 grant from the Florida Department of Education titled: Pathway to a Pipeline: Advanced Patient Care Technician Apprenticeship.
The funding has been granted for apprenticeship programs in nursing.