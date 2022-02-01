AVON PARK — The 2022 goals for the South Florida State College District Board of Trustees include attending more student activities and begin preparing for a presidential search, though Dr. Thomas Leitzel has made no public announcement concerning his retirement or departure.
Leitzel noted that the Board of Trustees have connections in the community and they need to immerse the process and get the word out on the college’s high completion rates.
“This takes a larger community to uphold what we are doing at the college,” he said. “When we get that word out that when we graduate students with skills and occupations that benefits our community as well.”
The SFSC District Board of Trustees goals for 2022 are:
• Become active in support of Destination 2026 (five-year strategic plan).
• Become active champions for the Quality Enhancement Plan.
• Support the college’s role in resource development.
• Maintain and foster good relationships with legislators.
• Begin to prepare for a presidential search.
• Support the transition to new student residence halls.
• To be present to support student activities.
Destination 2026, the SFSC strategic plan provides directions for prioritizing future initiatives, allocating limited resources, and providing a framework for implementing the college’s mission, vision and goals. The plan represents a multifaceted strategy developed by a wide cross-section of the college’s faculty and staff with guidance and input from numerous stakeholders.
The Quality Enhancement Plan (QEP) is a document developed by the institution that includes a process identifying key issues emerging from institutional assessment, focuses on learning outcomes and/or the environment supporting student learning and accomplishing the mission of the institution.