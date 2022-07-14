AVON PARK — Over the past two weeks, several colleges nationwide have received fake bomb threats. South Florida State College was no exception on Wednesday as it received a threat at about 1:20 p.m. The threat turned out to be a false alarm and no one was injured.
The incident had Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, along with local fire rescue, blocked off the entrances to the campus at U.S. 27 and College Drive and Memorial Drive and College Drive while the threat was investigated.
According to Director of Institutional Communications Melissa Kuehnle, the hoax bomb threat was called into a college vice president’s office. The campus security began the search and HCSO quickly discovered the threat was not credible but kept up the search to be sure.
Neither the college nor nearby Ridge Area Arc were evacuated during the investigation.
The phone call was placed from out of state. HCSO used the call to determine where to look for the non-existent incendiary device.
There has been a rash of bomb threat hoaxes over the past couple of weeks from Eastern Florida State College to Regent University and other college campuses in Virginia, as well as SOWELA Technical Community College and several universities and colleges in Texas.