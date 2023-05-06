South Florida State College (SFSC) celebrates spring Commencement with two ceremonies on Tuesday, May 9. The first ceremony is at 4 p.m. and the second is at 7:15 p.m.; both in the Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts on the SFSC Highlands Campus in Avon Park.

The 4 p.m. ceremony features students who are earning their Associate in Science (AS), Career Certificate, College Credit Certificate, and State of Florida High School Diploma. Carol Mitchell, who earns her Associate in Science in Nursing, will be the student Commencement speaker at this ceremony.

