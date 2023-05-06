South Florida State College (SFSC) celebrates spring Commencement with two ceremonies on Tuesday, May 9. The first ceremony is at 4 p.m. and the second is at 7:15 p.m.; both in the Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts on the SFSC Highlands Campus in Avon Park.
The 4 p.m. ceremony features students who are earning their Associate in Science (AS), Career Certificate, College Credit Certificate, and State of Florida High School Diploma. Carol Mitchell, who earns her Associate in Science in Nursing, will be the student Commencement speaker at this ceremony.
The 7:15 p.m. ceremony features students who are earning their Associate in Arts (AA), Bachelor of Applied Science in Supervision and Management (BAS-SM), Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education (BSEE), and Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN). Emily Dressel, who earns her Associate in Arts, will be the student Commencement speaker at this ceremony.
Live online streaming, accessed by clicking a website banner at southflorida.edu, will allow friends and relatives to see everything from the processional to the last graduate crossing the stage. The stream begins on May 9 at 4 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. EDT.
Approximately 528 students will have met the SFSC requirements by spring 2023 Commencement. Of these, 19 will receive their BAS-SM, three receive their BSN, 13 receive their BSEE, 123 receive their AA, 54 receive their AS, 16 receive their State of Florida High School Diploma, and 72 receive the Career and College Credit Certificates. Students participating in the Commencement ceremonies will total 300.
Mace bearer and chief marshal for this year’s ceremony is Michelle Macbeth, and marshals are Joan Briand, Tina Gottus, Courtney Green, Cindy Kinser, Garrett Lee, Dr. Maday Leon, Robert Hampton, Mlisa Manning, Sofia Ochoa, Ricardo Pantoja, Michael Pate, Dr. Mintoo Patel, Lena Phelps, Andrew Polk, Anthony Record, and Tina Stetson.
The Commencement rehearsal takes place Tuesday, May 9 at 10 a.m. in the Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts on the SFSC Highlands Campus.